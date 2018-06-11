EXCLUSIVE: Amblin and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are the early stages of a remake of Arachnophobia, the 1990 Frank Marshall-directed horror-comedy film about a species of South American killer spider that crosses the U.S. border in a coffin. It breeds and becomes a massive killer. Jeff Daniels and John Goodman starred in the original, in which a few brave souls try to track down the queen before the hybrid breed can take hold.

Wan, who most recently completed Aquaman for DC and Warner Bros, won’t direct this. He’ll guide it as producer. Atomic Monster is in post-production on the latest in The Conjuring universe, The Nun, which is slated to hit theaters September 7.

Wan is repped by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International, and attorney David Fox.

They’ll set a writer shortly.