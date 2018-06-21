Apple has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to an English adaptation of the popular French short-form series Calls, which will be co-produced by Canal+. It marks Apple’s first greenlighted international series and its first international co-production.

Created by Timothée Hochet, Calls takes storytelling innovation to the next level, allowing audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals.

As part of the deal, Apple also has acquired the rights to the existing season of the original French series, which aired last year.

Calls is a Canal+ original series developed and produced under the network’s award-winning Creation Originale label. Canal+ Group Chairman and CEO is Maxime Saada.

A trailer of the French series is below: