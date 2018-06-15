APA’s offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Toronto are all closed today so agents and other employees can volunteer through the company’s social responsibility initiative, APA ELEVATE.

Like fellow talent agencies ICM Partners and UTA, the move is being done so all employees can volunteer at numerous local charitable organizations to support and service communities in need. “All of us at APA are dedicated to implementing our collective compassion to impact our local communities in a meaningful way,” said President and CEO, Jim Gosnell.

In Los Angeles, staff will gather much-needed supplies for The Boys & Girls Club and help clean Dockweiler Beach with Heal the Bay in Santa Monica, distribute food to families for the World Harvest Food Bank in Mid-City, assemble homeless care kits at the Saban Community Clinic, manage kitchen shifts at Project Food Angel in Hollywood, and build gift bags for Baby2Baby in Culver City.

In Nashville, APA staff will sort and box food at the Second Harvest Food Bank’s distribution center and prep meal deliveries at Nashville Food Project.

In New York, employees will deliver meals to elderly neighbors for the City Meals on Wheels.

And in Toronto, they’ll assist the construction of nesting structures for pollinators with Friends of Allan Gardens.