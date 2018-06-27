Donald Trump’s most winning week of his presidency continued today with Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing his pending retirement from the Supreme Court, and Hollywood types are making their feelings known about it. The mostly unsurprising news came hours after SCOTUS struck down a pro-union Illinois law and a day after it upheld Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

Kennedy has been the swing vote on a divided court since he was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1988. While left-leaners are un-thrilled about his siding with the conservative majority in the two crucial decisions this week – and his votes on key states-rights issues over the decades — he has been the key deciding vote in many progressive causes. They include Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which preserved the foundation of legal abortion from Roe v. Wade; the majority decision upholding affirmative action (Fisher v. University of Texas, 2016); and a series of gay-rights rulings, most famously the freedom of same-sex marriage via Obergefell v. Hodges three years ago.

Here is a sampling of reaction to Kennedy’s announcement from showbiz people, TV news pundits, some prominent politicians and others. We’ll add to the post as they come in, so refresh for the latest.

Okay yes I love the Handmaids Tale – that doesn’t mean I want to live in it. https://t.co/JkGnZbH088 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 27, 2018

#JusticeKennedy was no flaming liberal. He wrote the majority opinion on #CitizensUnited that allowed Corporations to pump as much money into political elections as they want. He also elected George Bush in 2000. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2018

Justice Kennedy retiring – great opportunity to make America great again! — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 27, 2018

The illegitimate POTUS will now try to ram a SCOTUS nominee through before Nov. So much for that McConnell rule. Calling on two principled Republicans to stand up against tyranny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 27, 2018

Anyone that heard @HardballChris this afternoon brilliantly & passionately imploring Democrats to do everything to hold up any replacement for Justice Kennedy until after a new Senate is seated in January (like McConnell did with Garland), knows what needs to be done. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 27, 2018

Wanna puke? This is from April 2017. Trump’s hidden back channel to Justice Kennedy: Their kids https://t.co/Ly0kNxVDJm h/t @TierneyODea — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 27, 2018

I don't understand. Kennedy cares about LGTB rights. He cares about balance and justice. How can he do this? How can he want that guy to name his replacement? — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) June 27, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he will be retiring. It is Congress’ duty to confirm @realDonaldTrump’s pick to fill Justice Kennedy’s seat in a timely manner. — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) June 27, 2018

When it comes time to decide on a replacement for Justice Kennedy, I hope that my Republican colleagues who believe that women, not the government, have the right to control their bodies will stand with those of us who oppose any nominee who would deny women the right to choose. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 27, 2018

Justice Kennedy retiring… If you are deeply disturbed, absorb the shock. But respond with even more determination. If you see this as a fight for the future of democracy, let those in power know that the will of the majority can still hold sway. https://t.co/lcKhiAgKao — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 27, 2018

There is no single vacancy in the entire federal government with more long term consequences than Justice Kennedy’s seat — his replacement could decide some of America’s largest questions for a generation or more. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 27, 2018

The winner of the 2020 election will most likely have the opportunity to appoint 2 SCOTUS Justices, if not 3. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, there will likely be a 7-2 majority opposed to women’s rights, voting rights, and equality for at least 15 yrs. #WakeUp — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 27, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Among other things, his replacement will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, which will allow states to prohibit abortion. The consequences of the 2016 election have never been more stark. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 27, 2018

OMG! Just when you thought this week couldn't get more lit… I give you Anthony Kennedy's retirement from #SCOTUS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2018

To every progressive in 2016 who said that elections don’t matter, that both parties are corrupt, or that there’s no difference between Hilary and Trump, welcome to the post Anthony Kennedy, Trump-dominated Supreme Court. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 27, 2018

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

Center-right Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire. The @GOP is licking their chops to appoint a hard right judge. Dems should say no confirmation hearing until after November. That’s payback for the Merrick Garland appointment. Dems better be prepared to go to war NOW. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 27, 2018

We are now living with the horrible consequences of people out there who chose not to vote in 2016. You didn’t “love” Hillary, u sat out in protest, u wanted Bernie, u assumed she’d win, u just couldn’t get to the polls that day. Don’t blame Trump voters – they voted. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 26, 2018