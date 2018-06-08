Refresh for updates Hollywood stars, media pundits, CNN colleagues, fellow chefs and the President of the United States expressed sadness and shock today over the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, the CNN host whose food and adventure series Parts Unknown launched its 11th season last month.
CNN president Jeff Zucker, in a statement read on-air by CNN’s Brian Stelter, said, “Tony was an exceptional talent. A storyteller. A gifted writer. A world traveler. An adventurer. He brought something to CNN that no one else had ever brought before. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”
Donald Trump, heading off to the G-7 Summit, told reporters, “I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. I enjoyed his show, he was quite a character.” Trump also took the opportunity to offer condolences to the family of fashion designer Kate Spade, who died by suicide earlier this week.
“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” tweeted chef Gordon Ramsay. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”
Many of those remembering Bourdain also shared the number for the National Suicide Hotline – 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
Many of those remembering Bourdain also shared the number for the National Suicide Hotline – 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
