Refresh for updates Hollywood stars, media pundits, CNN colleagues, fellow chefs and the President of the United States expressed sadness and shock today over the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, the CNN host whose food and adventure series Parts Unknown launched its 11th season last month.

CNN president Jeff Zucker, in a statement read on-air by CNN’s Brian Stelter, said, “Tony was an exceptional talent. A storyteller. A gifted writer. A world traveler. An adventurer. He brought something to CNN that no one else had ever brought before. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Donald Trump, heading off to the G-7 Summit, told reporters, “I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. I enjoyed his show, he was quite a character.” Trump also took the opportunity to offer condolences to the family of fashion designer Kate Spade, who died by suicide earlier this week.

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” tweeted chef Gordon Ramsay. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

Many of those remembering Bourdain also shared the number for the National Suicide Hotline – 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

Here’s a sampling of the reactions to Bourdain’s death. Deadline will update…

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

Shocked by the terrible loss of Anthony Bourdain. Why is it always the best of us? — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 8, 2018

Ohh nooo! Anthony Bourdain!!!! Be at peace, brother.❤️ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 8, 2018

Last time I was in London I had bone marrow at St. John because I remember Bourdain saying it was his favorite dish, the meal he would eat before he died. It was fucking delicious. I hope he had the chance to eat there this week. 💔 — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

RIP Tony Bourdain …Wtf …in complete shock … loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

Here is the thing….just one of the things that makes this so hard and confusing. Everyone wanted to be Anthony Bourdain. I did. We all did. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain honestly changed the way I looked at food. I just loved the way he explored life through food. No Reservations/Parts Unknown was my way of exploring the world. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

I really loved watching and listening to Anthony Bourdain. He was smart and sexy and I envied him being able to travel the world to eat. I wish people who are struggling inside could bring themselves to tell someone they are full of anguish or pain. Hope is reachable. #suicide — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) June 8, 2018

Shocked to hear of @anthonybourdain passing. I never met him but shared the same spirit and adventure for traveling. What a huge loss. If you’re having suicidal thoughts don’t make the same mistake. Please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 YOU ARE LOVED pic.twitter.com/xTjq44A4Nv — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

Absolutely stunned. @Bourdain you motherfucker. You giant. You friend. You writer. You most loyal to all around you. God, I’m so sad. Oh, this world. We’ve lost a hero. — Michael Ruhlman (@ruhlman) June 8, 2018

This is so awful. Anthony Bourdain, 61, has died. He took his own life. He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain had the best life. He traveled, ate, drank, made friends, listened to music, talked politics, and relished life across this planet. He had the life you wanted. If he can be in such pain as to take his own life, anyone can. Suicide Prevention #

1-800-273-8255 — Steven Boyer 🔥 (@SteveBoyer5000) June 8, 2018

Another incredible loss to suicide. Heart broken, sad, in disbelief. https://t.co/clsrqXn6E5 — Rene Redzepi (@ReneRedzepiNoma) June 8, 2018

Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018

Now, Anthony Bourdain. How terribly sad!

Please, please, let us treat mental illness, depression and suicide as health issues, not defects of character. That stigma is part of what prevents people from getting help they need. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/tparsi/status/1005059826655821824

RIP Anthony Bourdain, a man who was as honest and fearless in his words as he was in his travels. You were a real one. pic.twitter.com/uWU3k4yRkF — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) June 8, 2018

The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade this week are a reminder: No matter how successful, wealthy or seemingly happy you are, we all battle our own demons. Reach out to one another. Destigmatize depression, addiction and anxiety. We are all in this together. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain's suicide a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and that we never know what's going on inside of another. Suicide is rarely a person acting, but rather being acted upon by the disease of clinical depression. We are all vulnerable. So very sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2018

A heart-broken farewell to @Bourdain. A gifted story-teller, a brilliant talent, a wonderful man. Eat well, Tony. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 8, 2018

Every single tweet is about Anthony Bourdain.

He was loved and respected in all directions.

My heart is twisting in my chest.

Tears are coming down my face.

And I am fucking furious with him. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018