Anthony Bourdain’s popular CNN travel and food docu-series, Parts Unknown, will continue to be available on Netflix in the U.S. “for months to come.”

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown had been scheduled to leave Netflix US on June 16 when the streaming platform’s license deal for the show expired. Following Bourdain’s tragic June 8 death by suicide, fans had been petitioning Netflix to keep the series on the platform.

Netflix had been working on hammering out an extension. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come,” the Internet network just said in a statement.

Parts Unknown is currently airing its 11th season on CNN, with the show’s first eight seasons available on Netflix. It has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including four for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.