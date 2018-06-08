The Travel Channel will pay tribute Sunday to Anthony Bourdain with a 12-hour marathon of the late chef-adventurer’s Emmy Award-winning 2005-2012 series Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

The series followed his Food Network 2002-03 series A Cook’s Tour and preceded both his other Travel Channel show The Layover (2011-13) and his CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Travel said Sunday’s 12-hour marathon will include episodes “introducing viewers to the picturesque landscapes, exotic cuisines, and the mysterious history of Laos; his epic journey to Spain’s Costa Brava to cook and dine at El Bulli, the ‘best restaurant in the world’ with chef Ferran Adria; and where he explores the food and people of the ‘two Maines.’ “

The 12-hour No Reservations marathon begins Sunday at 7 am ET/PT.

Bourdain died by suicide in France today. Colleagues, friends and fans have been tweeting condolences throughout the day.