After it aired a 12-hour marathon of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on Sunday, Travel Channel said today that reruns of the Parts Unknown predecessor series will air back-to-back at 10 and 11 PM Tuesdays through July 3.

Travel Channel

Hosted by chef and travelogian Bourdain, who died Friday, the popular series originally aired from 2005-12 on Travel Channel and scored three Emmy noms for Outstanding Nonfiction Series, winning twice for its choreography. It ran for nine seasons and produced 142 episodes.

No Reservations followed Bourdain’s 2002-03 Food Network series A Cook’s Tour and also preceded his other Travel Channel show, The Layover (2011-13). His CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won four consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Informational Series of Special from 2013-16 and was nominated again last year.

Tomorrow night’s dual episodes of No Reservations will focus on Washington, D.C., and Vienna, with future destinations including Detroit, Venice, Beirut and elsewhere.