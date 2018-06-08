Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, adventurer and CNN series host, has died at the age of 61.

Bourdain, whose Parts Unknown series launched its 11th season on CNN last month, was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg France, by a close friend, when he and the production crew were about to start another day’s work.

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death and said the cause of death was suicide. The network’s media guru Brian Stelter said the cable news network waited until Bourdain’s family had been notified before sharing the news.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Starting his career in various New York restaurants including the Supper Club and One Fifth Avenue, in 1998 he became executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. His television career took off in 2005, when he began hosting the Travel Channel’s Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover, before switching to CNN for Parts Unknown. He also narrated and exec produced episodes of the PBS series The Mind of a Chef and appeared regularly as a guest judge on Bravo’s Top Chef.

Tributes have already begun to pour in online.

CNN political commentator Keith Boykin, said: “So sorry to learn of Anthony Bourdain‘s death. He was an inspiration to me as a broadcaster, an athlete, and a citizen of the world. Just two days ago, I was telling a friend how Bourdain’s example inspired me to return to MMA training.” Actor Busy Philipps said she was “truly devastated” and called for people in need of help to “reach out”.