Disney/Marvel’s sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp hit tracking this morning, and industry sources have the pic registering a three-day as low as $69M and as high as $80M. Currently, some rivals are betting under, but even on the low-end, it’s a debut that bests the original’s $57.2M by 21%.

What’s pushing some estimates down is that first choice for Ant-Man and the Wasp is lower than the first 2015 title, and that’s because there are titles such as Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom clouding forecasts. First choice for Ant-Man and the Wasp is tracking well with males under 25, followed by men 25+, then females under 25 with females 25+ the lowest. Ant-Man with its PG rating played younger next to is Marvel brethren as Disney positioned the movie toward families versus hardcore fanboys. On preview night, 52% of the audience was under 25, a figure that would segue by weekend’s end to 55% over 25, 58% men. We hear that the sequel’s unaided interest and definite interest are better than the first film.

Ant-Man is one of Marvel’s deeper universe characters and despite opening at $57.5M -a debut that was lower than Captain America: The First Avenger ($65.1M) and Thor ($65.7M) — went on to gross $180.2M stateside, $519.3M global. Domestic wise, Ant-Man wasn’t that far from Thor’s $181M and above Captain America‘s $176.6M, but in regards to WW B.O. outstripped both titles which respectively earned $449M and $370.5M. In Deadline’s profit analysis, our experts figured Ant-Man was close to $104M in the black after all ancillaries.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens on July 6. Peyton Reed returns to direct in a story that follows Ant-Man and The Wasp battling The Ghost, a villain who steals one of Hank Pym’s suits to phase through walls.