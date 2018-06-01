Anonymous Content has hired its first theater scout, Whitney Dibo, who most recently was working as director of development and acquisitions for The Weinstein Co.

Dibo’s new title at Anonymous Content is Director of Theatrical Acquisitions. She will scout theater productions on and Off-Broadway, regionally, and in the UK and identify film and TV adaption candidates. She will also work closely with playwrights to develop film and television projects, and “act as a conduit between Anonymous Content and the theater landscape,” in the words of the official announcement.

“We are thrilled to add Whitney to our growing team, so we can mine the multitude of compelling stories currently being told theatrically,” said Anonymous Content. “Her roots and relationships in the theatre community are incredibly strong, and her instincts on what will transfer successfully from stage to screen will be a tremendous boon to all of us here at Anonymous Content.”

The position at Anonymous was created in response to the increasing ties between playwrights and the film and TV sectors. Especially with the explosion of streaming content on subscription services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, playwrights are often able to branch out into other areas.

“It’s so exciting that these incredible writers and stories can reach a wider audience through this work, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” Dibo said.

Before her Weinstein Co. chapter, Dibo was a creative executive at Scott Rudin Productions, taught script analysis and dramaturgy at Emerson College, and worked at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She has a Master’s degree in dramaturgy and dramatic criticism from Yale School of Drama.