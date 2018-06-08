Netflix said today that Season 2 of Anne With an E will hit the streaming service July 6. It will be available to all subscribers worldwide outside Canada, where the CBC co-produced series bows in September.

The series, inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables books, created by Moira Walley-Beckett and produced by Miranda de Pencier’s Northwood Entertainment, was renewed for a second season in August. Its order for a second season was increased from eight to 10 episodes.

The coming-of-age story follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. Season 2 adds new characters and continues to explore themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity and empowerment. Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Corrine Koslo, Dalila Bela, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Lucas Zumann and Kyla Matthews return for Season 2, along with newcomers Dalmar Abuzeid (Sebastian Lacroix) and Cory Grüter-Andrew (Cole MacKenzie).

A CBC and Netflix original series, Anne With an E executive produced by de Pencier, Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Ken Girotti. John Calvert is producer.

Check out the Season 2 trailer above.