As more and more information is revealed about the five fatalities and even more injuries from a mass shooting today at Annapolis’ the Capital Gazette Newspaper, the Los Angeles Police Department is putting some extra attention of media outlets in the City of Angels.

“As abundance of caution we are having patrol officer check bases with local media offices in their area,” LAPD Officer Norma Eisen told Deadline this afternoon. Under the guidance of new Chief Michael Moore, the department also took to social media to share its move:

#LAPD is closely monitoring the Annapolis Capital Gazette shooting. There is no direct threat at this time. We are reaching out to our media partners as a precautionary measure. We encourage Los Angeles to trust your instincts. If you see something, say something. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 28, 2018

This comes not only as the tragedy in Maryland continues to unfold but as police of the East Coast gear up their media presence in a manner too.

The NYPD have moved into position around a number of media offices and outlets in the Big Apple. “Officers have been deployed in and around the City at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution,” the NYPD’s Sgt. Brendan Ryan said on Thursday in a statement after the shooting in Maryland.

No specific offices or outlets were identified by the NYPD but journalists throughout Manhattan have been reporting on patrol cars or more beat officers on their doorsteps in the past hour.