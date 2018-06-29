Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to Animosity, an AfterShock comic survival story about an 11-year-old girl who struggles to survive when the world is plunged into chaos when animals suddenly get the power of speech and heightened thought, and fixate on revenge against humans who’ve dominated them. The comic is written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Rafael de Latorre. AfterShock Media’s president Lee Kramer and CEO Jon Kramer will produce and Legendary’s Jon Silk will oversee.

In the midst of the turmoil is 11-year-old Jesse, who with her devoted dog, Sandor, begins a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco, to find the only person who might be able to protect and save them.

Comic book writer Bennett is one of AfterShock’s original creators and also hatched Insexts after previously working for DC Comics, Marvel, BOOM! Studios and others on Batman, Batwoman, Bombshells, A-Force to Angela: Asgard’s Assassin and Fox TV’s Sleepy Hollow. In three short years, well over a million copies of her work has been published.