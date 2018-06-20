EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has acquired the Jonathan Miles novel Anatomy Of A Miracle, and Sheldon Turner will write the script. It’s Turner’s first job with the studio since he co-wrote Up In The Air, and before that The Longest Yard. Jennifer Klein is producing.

The novel was published last March by Crown/Hogarth. A war vet returns from battle to his hometown a paraplegic. Until one day he just literally stands up. No one knows how. The town thinks he’s a Messiah and he soon has news media and the Vatican on his doorstep. The author previously wrote Dear American Airlines and Want Not.

ICM Partners reps the author and Vanessa Joyce will oversee the project for Paramount. CAA reps Turner.

Klein and Turner partner in Vendetta Production Co. and they are shepherding several projects including one on the attempts to climb Mt. Everest by George Mallory that Doug Liman has long wanted to direct.