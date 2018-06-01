Alien: Covenant‘s Amy Seimetz has landed the female lead opposite Jason Clarke and John Lithgow in Pet Sematary, Paramount Pictures’ remake of the 1989 horror film based on the bestselling Stephen King novel. Starry Eyes helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer are directing the film, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Steven Schneider and Mark Vahradian are producing it. Script is by David Kajganich, Matt Greenberg and Jeff Buhler.

Seimetz will play the mother of the child who gets caught up in the pet graveyard behind the house, the one where animals come back from the dead, in a creepier and meaner form. Pic gets released April 5, 2019.

She’s repped by WME and One Entertainment.