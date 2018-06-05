Amy Baer has been elected the new Board President of Women in Film with duties, beginning officially on June 15, 2018. That follows the organization’s major annual fundraiser on June 13, namely the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards Gala. Outgoing President Cathy Schulman, who has been at the helm for the past eight years, will remain on the Board as well as take on the new role as Chair of an Advisory Council for the organization, which is currently being populated.

The organization also announced a new slate of Board Members and Officers. They are WME partner Ester Chang, lawyer Bonnie Eskenazi, ABC Comdy senior VP Jamila Hunter, Hulu VP and Corp. Communications head Guade Paez, and Stasia Washington who has 25 years of experience in finance.

“In the eight years that Cathy Schulman served as Board President, she was responsible for moving the organization deeper into advocacy work and bringing greater national and international media attention to the need for parity in the workplace, on screen and behind the camera,” said WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer.

Specifically, under Schulman’s leadership, Women In Film partnered with the Sundance Institute and USC Annenberg

Inclusion Initiative, conducting research to better understand, and work to overcome the systemic barriers to success faced by women in the entertainment industry. That research led to ReFrame, a research based action plan to further gender parity in the media industry.

“We are in a tipping point moment, where sustainable gender equality can be achieved, and I am thrilled to turn the reins over to my long-time colleague and collaborator, Amy Baer,” said Schulman. “Amy is a proven industry leader and entrepreneur whose unique experience spans major studios, independent financiers, and producing. I look forward to working with Amy, this extraordinary new group of Board members, and the staff at Women In Film to transform media culture behind the camera and on-screen.”

Baer is a well-known and highly regarded former executive, agent and now producer. In 2012, she raised a seven-figure development fund to launch Gidden Media (a content incubation and production company) which produced Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning.

“It’s a momentous time for women – both in our industry and in our culture – and I am excited to lead this organization as we continue to push for andshape the conversation around parity for women across the screen industries,” said Baer. “Cathy has done an extraordinary job as WIF Board President; I hope that my tenure is as meaningful and successful as hers has been. She leaves tremendous shoes to fill, and we still have work to do.”