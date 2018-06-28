Bound by Debt, the martial movie from Ammo Content starring Paul Mormando and, in the supporting cast Freedom Williams (C&C Music Factory) and Bobby Ciasulli (The Real House Wives of New Jersey) finally kicks its way to American audiences: The film will be released on Amazon VOD July 1.

The ’90s-style actioner has been picked up by several international territories including South Korea, but stateside genre fans will be getting their first look next week.

Film is from Ammo Content, a New York based distribution company.

Mormando plays Dylan James, who Ammo calls “a rough and tough underground fighter who is estranged from his family. When Dylan refuses to fight for the mob, the mob boss Russo (Samuel Difiore) kidnaps his brother’s daughter Alexis (Nikki Silva) forcing Dylan back into the fighting game. Now the two brothers are forced to reunite to save themselves and their family.

Mormando was the World Professional Karate Organization’s (W.P.K.O) Middle Weight Kumite Champion in 1992, and was inducted into the

W.P.K.O Hall Of Fame at Madison Square Garden in 2001.

Bound By Debt is represented by Phil Gorn of Wonderphil Entertainment.