NBC’s America’s Got Talent (2.2 demo rating, 11.27 million viewers) and World of Dance (1.5, 6.15M) took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots Tuesday night in the demo and in total viewers, sweeping all six half hours in both metrics. Both NBC shows maintained 100% week-over-week in 18-49, while again beating their combined competition in the metric.

Fox’s originals Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.29M) and The Love Connection (0.5, 1.65M) again matched their series lows, as they had previous week.

Against Dance, and following back-to-back repeats of The Middle (0.6, 2.91M; 0.5, 2.34M), and Blackish (0.5, 2.00M; 0.5, 2.00M), ABC debuted 10 PM’s The Last Defense (0.5, 2.658M) – a seven-part series seeking to overturn two death-row convictions, executive-produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon. The demo stat is a modest improvement on the 0.4 ABC had settled for at 10 PM the previous two weeks with repeats of rookie comedy Splitting Up Together.

Also at 10 PM, CBS’ original 48 Hours: NCIS (0.5, 4.36M) – following repeats of NCIS (0.5, 5.95M) and Bull (0.5, 2.34M) – continued the 0.5 demo rating that has marked each of its four telecasts this summer.

NBC topped the night with 1.9 demo rating and 9.562M viewers. Fox was No. 2 in the demo at 0.6, and averaged a fourth-placed 1.967M total viewers. CBS (0.5, 5.104M), was No. 2 in total viewers while tying ABC (0.5, 2.428M) in the demo. CW scored a 0.3, 1.065M with repeats of The Flash (0.5, 2.34M) and The 100 (0.3, 1.01M), though a baseball pre-emption by its NYC affiliate will result in bigger-than-usual adjustment later today.