America’s Got Talent (2.0 adults 18-49 demo rating, 11.09 million total viewers) remains the dominant show of summer Tuesdays, and the summer in general, carrying NBC to an easy win last night despite slight slip.

After Talent, World of Dance (1.4, 6.20M) continued to beat the rest of the summer field in the demo, saving that June 10 season debut of Celebrity Family Feud, which clocked a 1.8 rating. Dance marked its third week with that 1.4 stat in the key 18-49 age bracket.

Both Fox originals, Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.24M) and Love Connection (0.5, 1.63M), matched their series lows in the demo.

CBS and ABC stuck with repeats Tuesday night, excepting 48 Hours: NCIS (0.4, 4.12M) on the former and The Last Defense (0.4, 2.13M) on the latter. Both 10 PM programs slid a tenth in the demo from the previous week.

CW’s The 100 (0.2, 730K) original, meanwhile, hit a new series demo low, off a repeat of The Flash (0.2, 650K) as its lead-in.

NBC (1.8, 9.463M) easily dominated Tuesday primetime, taking every half hour in both metrics. Fox (0.6, 1.936M) followed in the demo and CBS (0.5, 4.818M) in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 2.200M) tied CBS for No 3 in the demo, ahead of the CW (0.2, 688K).