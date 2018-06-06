There was no NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Final game on television last night and ABC was all encores, but that still shouldn’t take away from NBC’s resounding ratings win on Tuesday

Getting into gear with a 2.0/9 among adults 18-49 and 9.6 million viewers overall, the Comcast-owned net and home of America’s Got Talent (2.2/10) crushed the combo of Disney-owned ABC, the partially repeat-filled CBS and originals on Fox. The Houses of Moonves and Murdoch each pulled in a 0.6/3, and ABC had a 0.5/2. Even when you add in the CW’s 0.3/1, NBC still come out on top in the key demo.

NBC

Which makes sense when you have the top two shows of the night in AGT and World of Dance (1.6/7). Nonetheless, both NBC competition shows dipped from their May 29 airings; AGT was down 8%, and Dance stumbled 11% from its season opener of last week.

Over on Fox, Beat Shazam (0.7/3) and Love Connection (0.5/2) unsurprisingly also were down from their respective season premieres with both shows take a fall of a tenth. Coming off a The Flash (0.2/1) encore, the CW’s The 100 (0.3/1) matched its last originals of May 22. CBS’ only original of Tuesday was 48 Hours: NCIS (0.5/2), which was even with its May 29 show.

The NBA Finals are back tonight with the 2-0 series leading and current champs Golden State Warriors meeting up with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 in the 2016 champ’s hometown. Not sure if that will beat everyone else put together in the ratings but you can be damn sure it’ll be a winner for ABC in this well watched basketball playoffs.