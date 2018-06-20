Summer 2018 is officially here tomorrow but it is already hot for NBC once again with America’s Got Talent (2.1/9) back to dominate primetime for the Comcast-owned network.

Yes, even with the early hours for most matches, the World Cup is scoring solidly for Fox but when you look at ratings like what NBC got on Tuesday, it was a Tuesday blowout.

Even with AGT dipping a tenth from its fast affiliates of June 12 (which went up a tenth in the final numbers), NBC’s overall rating of 1.9/9 and 9.88 million viewers beat encore heavy ABC and CBS and a Beat Shazam (0.7/3) airing Fox combined. A fun state to cite, and one NBC love to repeat no doubt, it doesn’t hurt that World of Dance (1.4/6) was the same as its final numbers of last week too.

Otherwise, the Jamie Fox fronted Shazam was the same as its June 12 fast affiliates as was Love Connection (0.5/2). An original The 100 (0.3/1) was also even with its last new show and ABC’s The Last Defense (0.5/2) was unchanged from its June 12 effort.

BTW – Speaking of the World Cup, Tuesday didn’t have any superpower teams playing but one real military superpower had a surprising result. The afternoon East Coast time, Russian vs. Egypt game from the Putin ruled host nation snagged a strong 1.8/6 in metered market results. That’s a tiny bit better than the England vs. Tunisia match did on June 18.