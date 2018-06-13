Paramount Network’s original comedy series American Woman starring Alicia Silverstone debuted Thursday to 1 million viewers in Live+3, .63 rating in adults 18-49, a .90 with W18-49 and a 1.02 with W25-54. American Woman also was the top social comedy series in prime on Thursday night, according to the network.

While down from the recent premiere of Paramount TV’s first original scripted series, limited drama Waco (-48% in total viewers, -43% in adults 18-49), which is not unexpected as half-hour cable comedy series tend to open lower than dramas, it held well in the female demos, on par or slightly above Waco‘s numbers. American Woman also improved its time period by triple digits (from +192% to +286%) in all categories vs. the previous month average.

Inspired by the real-life upbringing of co-executive producer Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), American Woman is written and executive produced by 30 Rock alum John Riggi and executive produced by John Wells. Co-starring are Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels.

American Woman follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband amid the rise of second-wave feminism in 1970s Los Angeles. Bonnie also comes to rely on the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), as they each discover their own brand of independence in a glamorous and ever-changing world reluctant to give it.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

New episodes premiere Thursdays at 10 PM on Paramount Network.