After Ryan Murphy teased that the next season of American Horror Story would take place in the near-distant future, the four-time Emmy-winning TV series creator announced on social that season 8 will indeed be a crossover of season 1’s “Murder House” and season 3’s “Coven”.

Season 1 took place in a haunted house in Los Angeles, while season 3’s AHS setting was a gifted young girls boarding school in New Orleans.

Here’s Murphy’s tweet:

The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year…because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates are returning for season 8. Paulson played medium Billie Dean Howard in the “Murder House” season, a part which she reprised in AHS fifth season “Hotel”. In “Coven”, Paulson played Miss Robichaux’s Academy headmistress Cordelia Foxx.

Peters played murderous teen Tate Langdon in “Murder House” and frat president Kyle Spencer in “Coven.” Bates joined AHS during “Coven” as socialite Madame Delphine LaLaurie, who was a serial killer known for murdering and torturing her black slaves.