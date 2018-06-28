“Not long now.” So reads the caption tease on American Horror Story’s Facebook post, which reveals Season 8 will premiere Wednesday, September 12 at 10/9c on FX.

We still don’t have an official title, but series creator Ryan Murphy previously teased that the next season of AHS would take place in the near-distant future, and he later announced that Season 8 will be a crossover of Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates are returning for season 8. Paulson played medium Billie Dean Howard in the Murder House season, a part which she reprised in AHS fifth season Hotel. In Coven, Paulson played Miss Robichaux’s Academy headmistress Cordelia Foxx.

Peters played murderous teen Tate Langdon in Murder House and frat president Kyle Spencer in Coven. Bates joined AHS during Coven as socialite Madame Delphine LaLaurie, who was a serial killer known for murdering and torturing her black slaves.

Stay tuned.

Check out the date announcement below: