EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s American Gods has cast three key roles for its upcoming second season. Dean Winters (Divorce, John Wick) has been tapped to play Mr. Town; Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) is set as Sam Black Crow, while Kahyun Kim (Shameless, Cassandra French’s Finishing School) has been cast as New Media, a successor to the Media goddess character played by Gillian Anderson in Season 1.

The eight-episode second season of the well received drama based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel of the same name, from FremantleMedia North America, is set to return in 2019. It will have Winters’ Mr. Town tasked by Mr. World (Crispin Glover) to find out what Shadow (Ricky Whittle) knows about Mr. Wednesday’s (Ian McShane) plan. His brutal efficiency and technique just may get him the answers to his curious questions.

First Nations actor Jacobs will recur as a college student named Sam Black Crow. She is spiritually cynical for someone who claims to believe in so much. She lives life with fierce confidence and openness, selling the chainsaw art she carves by the roadside for extra money.

Julliard alum Kim will recur as New Media, the goddess of global content — and in this age, a cyberspace chameleon, who is also a master of manipulation.

Jesse Alexander joined American Gods as executive producer and new showrunner for Season 2, replacing Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. He executive produces alongside Gaiman, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher and FMNA’s Stefanie Berk. Chris Byrne is directing the premiere episode and will co-executive produce along with Heather Bellson and Rodney Barnes. Lisa Kussner will produce.

Winters, who will guest star on American Gods, can be seen next in the Netflix film Graduate opposite David Spade and in the Independent film Shotgun with Sasha Lane and Marisa Tomei.

Jacobs was born and raised in Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory, which has shaped her passion for Indigenous rights activism and interest in politically charged roles in film. Her debut leading role as Aila in the 2013 feature, Rhymes for Young Ghouls earned her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 2014 Canadian Screen Awards. She recently completed production on The Road Behind.

South Korean native Kim had recurring roles in The Mysteries of Laura and Austin & Ally. She will next be seen in in Disney’s forthcoming reboot of Freaky Friday.