AMC Theatres has renewed and extended its 3D agreement with RealD through 2024 and will be installing RealD 3D systems in all new-build theaters during the term of the extension. AMC is currently the largest RealD customer domestically with over 3,300 systems, but globally it has more than 4,900 RealD units installed.

The relationship between AMC and RealD began in 2005 when they became a part of the first 3D digital film Chicken Little. AMC plans to build out six more theatres through 2019 and already completed three new theatres earlier this year.

“Millions of movie fans enjoy the thrills and entertainment provided by RealD 3D, which has become an iconic part of the movie-going experience,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres. Aron announced the extension agreement with Michael Lewis, who is RealD’s founder and CEO. “(He) and his team are leaders in providing incredible movie experiences to millions of movie fans, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

The new deal with AMC was expected and comes after RealD also extended its global agreement with Texas-based theater chain Cinemark through December 2022. Cinemark was one of the format’s early supporters.