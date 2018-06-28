Nine months after David Madden joined AMC Networks as president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, he is solidifying his top programming team that includes Susie Fitzgerald, who has re-upped her contract, and Ben Davis, Eliot Goldberg and Kristin Jones, who have been promoted. All four report to Madden.

As his title suggests, in addition to overseeing programming for AMC and SundanceTV, Madden, former longtime topper of Fox TV Studios, was given a mandate to build up AMC Studios into a major supplier of programming for the AMC networks and outside buyers.

As part of that effort, Ben Davis, SVP of programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to a new role as EVP of programming for AMC Studios. As the first dedicated programming executive at the eight-year-old studio operation, he will oversee development for AMC and SundanceTV as well as other networks and platforms as the company looks to own and control more of its content.

Susie Fitzgerald has extended her contract to continue as EVP of programming for AMC and SundanceTV, and will continue to spearhead development for these networks.

Eliot Goldberg, who was SVP of non-fiction programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to EVP of non-fiction programming for AMC and SundanceTV, focused on developing and overseeing programming for the networks and AMC Studios.

Kristin Jones, most recently SVP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is being promoted to EVP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV. She will continue to find and develop international co-productions for the networks and is also adding responsibilities of finding and developing content domestically for the studio for AMC Networks and third parties.

“Before I worked here, I admired this foursome from afar – and they’re even better up close,” Madden said. “In these new and elevated roles, this impressive quartet will drive our continued success across AMC, SundanceTV, and a growing AMC Studios business.”

Davis joined AMC in 2005. He has worked on such AMC series as The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, Preacher, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire and the upcoming NOS4A2.

Fitzgerald joined AMC in 2009 and has overseen such series as The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Preacher, Into the Badlands, Dietland and the forthcoming Lodge 49.

Goldberg joined AMC in 2013. After a temporary retreat from unscripted in 2014, AMC, as well as SundanceTV, have been expanding their unscripted portfolios under Goldberg’s oversight with shows like Ride with Norman Reedus, the Visionaries documentary series including James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction and upcoming installments dedicated to horror and hip-hop, and a move into true crime documentaries on SundanceTV with Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders and the forthcoming Jonestown documentary.

Jones joined the company in 2014 and has been responsible for finding and developing notable international co-productions including The Night Manager, McMafia, Humans and the upcoming The Little Drummer Girl for AMC and Liar and The Split for SundanceTV.

Formed in 2010, AMC Studios currently produces nearly a dozen dramatic series and additional non-fiction shows.