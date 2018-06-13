Amazon Studios and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival are teaming on a docuseries that follows up-and-coming comedians in New York and Los Angeles as they compete to be selected for the New Faces showcase.

Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the six-episode untitled series will head to comedy clubs and into the aspiring comics’ lives, showing the highs, lows, frustrations and successes they face as they juggle day jobs, relationships and hecklers in the quest for their biggest break. The comics go through the annual process to get into the coveted New Faces showcase — whose alumni include Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Jimmy Fallon — beginning with the auditions and callbacks, through selection and into the preparation of their comedy sets. Cameras follow as they write and hone the jokes that they hope will impress the talent scouts, producers and managers who attend Just for Laughs in Montreal each July to sign the next generation of comedy stars.

The series was developed by Emmy winner Jimmy Fox (United Shades of America), who will executive produce under his Main Event Media banner in conjunction with All3Media America. Neil Berkeley, Star Price, Bruce Hills, Just for Laughs Media and Main Event Media also will executive produce.

“The Montreal Just for Laughs Festival New Faces showcase is well known for introducing the next generation of comedy talent to the world,” said Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted at Amazon Originals. “We are excited to collaborate with the festival to bring Prime members an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the burgeoning careers of some future stars, which will be both very funny and very poignant.”