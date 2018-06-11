UPDATED: Amazon Studios has given a straight-to-series order to Modern Love, a half-hour romantic comedy anthology series based on the popular New York Times column about love and human connection. It hails from filmmaker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street), who will write, direct, and produce, Storied Media Group, and the New York Times.

Over eight standalone episodes, the series will explore love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love.

News of the Modern Love order was revealed during a Deadline Q&A with new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

“It all takes place over a day, but it’s telling heightened kind of stories about love and romance, not necessarily all romantic,” she said of the project.

Amazon Studios

During the interview, Salke also addressed the fate of Amazon’s most recent comedy pilots, the multi-camera Making Friends, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, and the single-camera Upload from The Office creator Greg Daniels. Amazon has passed on Making Friends, which marked the platform’s first multi-camera comedy greenlight, while Upload is still “in very much active conversations about the budget and other things.”

Amazon made its foray into original programming with pilots, which were made available online to test viewers’ interest. Over the past two years, the company gradually pulled away from pilots to focus largely on straight-to-series orders. Going forward, “I think you’ll see us pursue all kinds of paths from development to pilots, to picking up things direct-to-series like I did with Jordan Peele’s The Hunt. I think it just depends on the project,” Salke said. And while she admitted that multi-camera comedies are hard to crack, “I’m still open to them.” she said.

There was another attempt to launch a series based on NY Times’ long-running Modern Love column almost a decade ago with a different creative team that included Sex and City alumna Jenny Bicks. It was originally set up at HBO and then got to a pilot stage at Lifetime with Eric Stoltz starring.