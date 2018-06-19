Amazon Studios has given an eight-episode hourlong animated series Invincible, from The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley, based on Kirkman’s popular comic book series of the same name.

This marks the first series greenlight to come out of the overall deal Amazon Studios inked last year with Kirkman, executive producer of AMC’s The Walking Dead, which was based on his graphic novel, and companion Fear the Walking Dead, which he co-created, as well as his Skybound Entertainment. Invincible also is part of Amazon’s planned expansion into science fiction, fantasy and horror programming.

Co-created by Kirkman and Walker and based on the Skybound/Image comic, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Invincible is produced by Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) serving as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Racioppa, Skybound’s Kirkman and David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). The series is slated to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” said Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Genre Programming, Amazon Studios. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run. The full series is available across 23 countries and in eight languages and is also currently in development separately as a feature-length movie.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years,” said Kirkman. “To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!”