EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has greenlighted three original movies based on novels by international best-selling author Jane Green, Tempting Fate, To Have and To Hold and Family Pictures, executive produced by Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kim Raver. Former Mistresses star Alyssa Milano will lead the cast of the first film in the series, Tempting Fate, which Raver will co-direct with her husband, indie helmer, Manu Boyer, in her directorial debut.

REX/Shutterstock

Steve Kazee (Shameless) and Zane Holtz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) co-star.in Tempting Fate, which was written by Jennifer Maisel (Lost Boy).

“Jane Green’s novels are addictive, fun, juicy and wise – just like a great Lifetime Movie – so to bring the two genres together is incredibly thrilling,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN.. “With Kim set to direct and Alyssa as the star to kick off the first of the series by Jane, it is the perfect trifecta.”

Raver, who spent the last few months putting together the movie trilogy, will executive produce it with her longtime manager Dave Fleming (Billy Boy), Shane Salerno and Boyer. Filming on Tempting Fate is slated to begin today in Vancouver, with the three films shot back-to-back for a 2019 premiere as a Jane Green event.

“Having been a massive fan of Jane’s books, it’s a dream come true for me and my producing partners to be able to bring these powerful female-centric stories to fruition at Lifetime!” said Raver. “I’m incredibly grateful to Tanya for championing this trilogy for us and giving me the opportunity to have my directorial debut!”

St. Martin's Press

Tempting Fate, also exec produced by Jocelyn Freid (Seeds of Yesterday) and Kara Feifer (Time of Your Life), follows the story of mother-of two Gabby (Milano) whose picture perfect marriage to Elliott (Kazee) is jeopardized when she meets Matt (Holtz), a handsome younger man who seemingly ignites a fire and desire within her. What begins as a business opportunity soon develops into an emotional affair leading Gabby to eventually succumb to Matt’s unrelenting attraction and attention, never foreseeing the life-changing consequences that lie ahead.

To Have and to Hold centers on Alice who still can’t believe her high school crush, the dashing, wealthy and successful Joe Chambers, would choose to marry her and willingly allows him to mold her into his ideal socialite wife. Despite Alice’s best efforts to be the woman of Joe’s dreams, he can’t help but be unfaithful to her. When Joe’s indiscretions impact his career, Alice’s life is further turned upside down. Alice unexpectedly finds herself falling for her best friend’s boyfriend and begins to wonder if her fairy tale ending could exist after all.

In Family Pictures, Sylvie and Maggie are two strangers living on opposite coasts, leading very similar lives with husbands that travel for work too much and daughters about to leave the nest. But when their daughters befriend each other on college tour, they soon discover a shocking secret that threatens to tear both families apart.

Green is the author of seventeen New York Times bestsellers, published in over thirty languages around the world and has more than ten million books in print.

Charmed alumna Milano, who starred for two seasons as Savannah on ABC’s summer drama series Mistresses, most recently appeared in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and next stars in drama series Insatiable on Netflix. This is her third Lifetime movie.

Raver is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular for Season 15. After appearing in Seasons 6-8, Raver returned to the show for a guest arc in Season 14, reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, and was recently named series regular. She’s also coming off recurring roles on ABC’s Designated Survivor and Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Raver is repped by Atlas Artists and Gersh. Milano is repped by CAA. Green repped by Shane Salerno.