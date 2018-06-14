Last year, Sony put together more of a hardened, survivalist trailer for Alpha from Studio 8 and directed by Albert Hughes. Now, the marketing team has lightened up the tone of the audio-visual campaign to focus on the story about the origins of a boy struggling to survive and befriends a wolf. With a new trailer and one-sheet, the story looks to be a bit more family friendly with the tagline: “Experience the incredible story of how mankind discovered man’s best friend.”

The epic film, which will be released Aug. 17, is the inaugural release from Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 which is also has a second film — White Boy Rick — coming out the following month on Sept. 14.

The epic pic adventure, set in the last Ice Age, tells a visually stunning story that shines a light on the origins of man’s best friend. While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness.

Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before winter arrives.

The film was written by Daniele Sebastian Wiedeenhaupt from a story by Hughes and produced by Hughes and Andrew Rona. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson star in a film that is surely shines a light on Smit-McPhee.