EXCLUSIVE: Allison Janney is in talks to join Hugh Jackman in Automatik’s Bad Education, a feature based on a true story from I Think We’re Alone Now screenwriter Mike Makowsky and director Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds). The story, which is based on Makowsky’s own high school experience, follows a superintendent of the school district who works for the betterment of the student’s education while embezzling public funds to live the life he wants.

Jackman is attached to play the superintendent while Janney portrays the school district business manager who is in on the scheme and enjoying the same living large lifestyle while helping him (and her) to cover their tracks.

Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) of Automatik are set to produce with Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman.

Janney, who won an Oscar for her work as the controlling and abusive mother in I, Tonya, will first star in the Bert & Bertie-directed Troupe Zero with Jim Gaffigan. The seven-time Emmy winner can currently be seen on the CBS series, Mom, which was just picked up for a sixth season. Those dates would have to be worked out in order for Janney to join the project.

