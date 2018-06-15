EXCLUSIVE: Alfie Allen is broadening from his persona as the long suffering Game of Thrones character Theon Greyjoy. Allen has joined JoJo Rabbit, the Taika Waititi-directed WWII satire about a young boy raised in a Hitler Youth camp who’s confronted with a decision when he learns his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in the house. Waititi plays the boy’s invisible friend, a version of Hitler. Sam Rockwell plays the Nazi captain of the kid’s youth camp and Allen will play Finkel, second in command to Rockwell’s Captain Klenzendorf in the Fox Searchlight film.

Allen will follow with How To Build A Girl, starring opposite Beanie Feldstein in the Coky Giedroyc-directed film. Feldstein plays Johanna Morrigan, an opinionated and overweight girl desperate to leave her hometown, who remakes herself as the badass music critic Dolly Wilde. She quickly gains notoriety as an enfant terrible, but is this girl she built really who she wants to be?

Allen will play John Kite, a rock star who enters Johanna’s life when she is set up to interview him. Alison Owen and Debra Hayward are producing for Monumental Pictures in the UK.

While he spent most of the past decade playing GOT‘s Job-like character Greyjoy, Allen has gotten in some feature work. Among other roles, he played the guy who shot John Wick‘s dog. He next stars in Fox’s reboot The Predator, which will be released September 14.