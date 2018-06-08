EXCLUSIVE: Theresa Park and her POW! Productions have acquired film rights to the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang by Alexander Weinstein, which is part of the author’s book of short stories, Children of the New World from publisher Picador. Park is teaming with Cinereach, to develop and produce a film adaptation, to be adapted and directed by Kogonada (Columbus).

Saying Goodbye to Yang is set in a world where robotic children are purchased as live-in-babysitters. The story follows Yang, a robotic Chinese “Big Brother,” programmed to help his little sister learn about her cultural heritage. When Yang malfunctions, it means the loss of a babysitter, and even more importantly, the loss of what the family has come to see as a member of their family, perhaps even a son.

“In Cinereach, I’m delighted to find a partner with distinct taste and integrity, whose sensibility is a perfect match for both Kogonada’s unique artistry and Alexander Weinstein’s brilliant imagination,” said Park.

Weinstein is represented by Leigh Feldman and Anonymous Content. POW! Productions is represented by Scott Schwimer, Esq. Kogonada is represented by UTA. Weinstein’s Children of the New World was selected as The New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of the Year, as well as landing on several notable literary must-read lists.

Park previously optioned the film rights to Weinstein’s short story The Cartographers which is also included in Children of the New World. Park is also actively developing and executive producing The Expatriates based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s bestselling novel, alongside Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films. Park’s feature producing credits include The Best of Me, The Longest Ride, before partnering with Peter Safran and Nicholas Sparks on The Choice. Park is the founder of NYC-based literary agency Park Literary & Media. On the book publishing side, PLM’s clients include New York Times best-selling authors Nicholas Sparks, Debbie Macomber, Emily Giffin, Janice Y.K. Lee, Cecelia Ahern and Taylor Jenkins Reid, among others.