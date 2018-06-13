The world’s largest automotive media company has a new driver. Discovery said today that it has named Alex Wellen as president and GM of Motor Trend Group.

Wellen spent the past 12 years with CNN Worldwide, most recently as Global Chief Product Officer. Starting on July 1, he will oversee all aspects of Motor Trend Group’s overall strategic direction and global growth. That includes Motor Trend Network — Discovery’s cable network that will be rebranded from Velocity in the fall — the Motor Trend app and motortrend.com digital platforms, Motor Trend Buyer’s Guide, related Motor Trend Group digital owned-and-operated sites and Motor Trend’s live event and media agency businesses.

“Alex is a tremendous talent, with the world-class digital expertise we need to drive our global ambitions for Motor Trend Group,” said Mike Lang, President of International Development and of CEO Motor Trend.. “I look forward to working with Alex to take Motor Trend to its next level of success.”

Added Wellen: “If you’re in the business of creating fan-based brands, I cannot think of a more personal category than automotive, a more iconic global brand than Motor Trend or a more gifted team than the talent I’ve met at Discovery and Motor Trend Group.”