In a sincere, yet slightly comedic tweet, Alec Baldwin has reached out to Melania Trump and asked her to join him on Saturday Night Live.

Even though SNL is on hiatus for the summer, Baldwin, who is known for playing Donald Trump on the legendary late-night sketch show, is already planning for the next season and hopes that the First Lady will join him.

In his open letter on Twitter, Baldwin wrote: “Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.”

He followed up with a tweet of the two of them and the caption, “We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room.”

Even if she declines his invitation, we will always have Cecily Strong’s delightful Melania impression.

This comes after she was dragged for wearing a jacket that said “I REALLY DON’T DON’T CARE, DO U?” after visiting immigrant children at a detention center in Texas. Her jacket comes in the wake of the backlash of the Trump administration’s family separation policy. He has since signed an executive order ending the policy.

