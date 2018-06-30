Actor Alec Baldwin has issued a political video for the Mic news site, urging supporters to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Baldwin, who frequently parodies President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, did the video for Mic, a liberal web site, which billed it as “opinion. In the video, Baldwin claims the Mueller investigation is under fire and touts activism as the cure to stop it from being shut down. “We need your help to stop Trump,” says one of the images.

In the video, Baldwin claims, “There is mounting evidence of criminal activity by members of Trump’s campaign. The investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, has found crimes leading to the indictments of twenty people so far, including four top Trump officials.”

He added, “Over the next few weeks, the investigation will be heating up,” Baldwin says in the video. “This is an all hands on deck situation.”

The source of Baldwin’s call to arms is the notion that Trump may issue blanket pardons.

“Trump is claiming he has absolute power to pardon himself and his aides. Yes, he says that if he is found guilty of colluding with the Russian government to get elected, or of obstructing justice, then he could simply pardon himself.”