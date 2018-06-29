Alanna Ubach (Coco, Meet the Fockers) is set for a recurring role on the second season of FX’s Snowfall, from creators John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. In the upcoming season, Snowfall continues its story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. Season 2 follows the ensemble of characters as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles as we enter 1984, all of them working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence. Ubach plays Gabriella Elias, an educated, street-smart, wife and mother who is running the Chicano street gang La Fuerza while her shotcaller husband is in prison. Ubach, who most recently voiced the female lead Mama Imelda in Disney’s Oscar-winning Coco, is wrapping the fifth and final season of Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Ubach also recurs on AMC’s Dietland and will be seen as Suze in HBO’s upcoming series Hung in Euphoria. On the big screen, she’ll next be seen in Gloria, Sebastian Lelio’s re-imagining of his 2013 Chilean-Spanish drama starring Julianne Moore. Ubach is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.

Dear White People’s Marque Richardson has booked a recurring role opposite Lily Rabe in TNT’s thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets. Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) and produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, Tell Me Your Secrets revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Richardson will play Tom, an honest Louisiana cop who forms a close connection with Emma (Rabe). Richardson currently can be seen as Reggie Green on Netflix’s Dear White People, which was just renewed for a third season. His other credits include Netflix’s Step Sisters and HBO’s All The Way, among others. He’s repped by UTA and LINK Entertainment.