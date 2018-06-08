Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill, who played Hugh in the sixth and seventh seasons of the FX biker television series, has died. His death was confirmed by manager Greg Meyer.

O’Neill’s body was found in the hallway of his Los Angeles apartment by his girlfriend on Wednesday night. The actor was reportedly in poor health and no foul play is suspected in the death.

Among his other roles, O’Neill played the regular role of Keith McGrath in the drama Fair Cityfrom 2006 to 2012. He began his acting career in 1997, appearing in the TV movie Ballyseed. From there, he segued to the 2001 mini-series Rebel Heart, the 2002 short Strangers in the Night, the feature film 32A, and short Moore Street Masala. He also appeared in the UK crime drama Inspector George Gently in 2009. In 2010, he appeared in the spy television series Undercovers.

His most recent credits include the Captain in the thriller Urge in 2016, and had been announced as as Pepper in the upcoming horror film Charlie Lives: The Family’s Return.