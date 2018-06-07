Al Pacino is joining the ensemble cast for Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles set Sony feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place during the height of hippy Hollywood and center around Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate. Pacino will play Marvin Shwarz, the agent of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s agent in the film.

Deadline reported exclusively about Tarantino’s next feature coming together at Sony with Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate, Pitt, DiCaprio joining as well as additional castings such as Burt Reynolds, Elle Fanning, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Luke Perry and Damian Lewis. Producers for the pic include Tarantino, David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and release is set for Aug. 9, 2019.

Variety had the news today about Pacino’s addition.