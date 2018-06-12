Aeon Flux may be returning to MTV. The Viacom-owned network is developing a live-action reboot of the 1990s animated series, from Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf, Criminal Minds) and The Walking Dead/Fear The Walking Dead’s Gale Anne Hurd, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Davis, the live-action series is set in a future dystopian state and revolves around a young assassin who teams with a group of biohacking rebels to save humanity as she becomes the hero known as Aeon Flux. Davis will executive produce with Hurd, who produced the 2005 feature starring Charlize Theron.

The original series, created by animator Peter Chung, first aired on MTV in 1991 as a six-part sequence of shorts that was featured in its Liquid Television experimental animation series, followed in 1992 by five individual short episodes. In 1995, a season of ten half-hour episodes aired as a stand-alone series.

The 2005 feature starring Theron and co-starring Frances McDormand and produced by MTV Films, did not fare well either critically or financially, earning just $52.3 million worldwide.

The project marks a return to MTV for Davis, who created and served as showrunner on Teen Wolf, which ran for six seasons and was the highest-rated scripted series in network history . He also created and executive produces drama series Criminal Minds, which was recently renewed for its 14th season on CBS.

