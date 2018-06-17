Mary McCormack, an actress known for roles on The West Wing and USA’s In Plain Sight, tweeted a startling video that showed her husband’s Tesla sports car on fire on LA’s Santa Monica Boulevard. (See tweet and video below.)

Tagging Tesla’s corporate handle, she wrote, “This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”

In subsequent interactions with her Twitter followers, McCormack said the car did not have an auto-pilot feature and that her husband was “barely moving in traffic” when the Model S caught fire. (McCormack’s husband is Michael Morris, a director and producer whose credits include 13 Reasons Why and Bloodline.)

Tesla said it was investigating the incident along with LA authorities.

Elon Musk, who founded Tesla, is an active presence on Twitter. But as of Sunday morning, he had not tweeted about the fire.

On Friday, Musk emailed the company’s employees to say that “radical improvements” were needed in order to help the company hit its production targets, according to CNBC. The automaker is cutting about 9% of its workforce in a restructuring. Although Tesla has been credited with propelling electric-car innovation and making the Type S a widely coveted set of wheels, the logistics of producing cars and managing supply and demand have tripped up the company of late.

Last summer, Tesla added 21st Century Fox chief James Murdoch to its board, in an effort to counter criticism that the board had been beholden to Musk.