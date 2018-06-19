Acorn TV has picked up the U.S. rights to Australian drama Mystery Road, which stars Feud’s Judy Davis and Jack Irish’s Aaron Pedersen.

The SVOD service will air the series in August after acquiring the rights from All3Media International.

The drama, which is directed by Redfern Now’s Rachel Perkins, stars Pedersen as detective Jay Swan, who is sent to the remote outback town of Patterson to investigate the disappearance of two young cattle workers. He is partnered with local copy Emma James, played by Davis, to solve the case.

Mystery Road is produced by David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, alongside executive producers Sally Riley and Ivan Sen. The series is produced by Bunya Production for ABC Australia.

Shane Murphy, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises said, “Acorn Media Enterprises and Acorn TV are thrilled to partner again with our friends at all3media international on another high-quality international production. With its remote landscape, intriguing mystery and award-winning cast led by Aaron Pedersen and Judy Davis, Mystery Road is right in line with the first-rate international dramas we’re bringing to our subscribers every month.”

All3Media International CEO Louise Pedersen added, “We would like to thank Acorn TV/AME for their long-standing commitment to securing the very best television from around the world for their viewers. Mystery Road is a beautifully crafted television series which has just launched to widespread acclaim and ratings success in Australia. We are delighted by the great response from our clients around the world and will be announcing more launches in the coming months.”