Shane Murphy, who has lead Acorn TV’s recent original commissioning drive, is to leave the SVOD service to join Irish public broadcaster RTÉ.

Murphy, who has been Managing Director of London-based Acorn Media Enterprises, is to become Head of Drama and Comedy at the broadcaster. He has been at Acorn since 2015 and has lead the commissioning, development and co-production of several major dramas including Agatha Raisin and London Kills.

Prior to Acorn, Murphy has worked at FremantleMedia, Discovery and Tiger Aspect. At RTÉ, he will be responsible for developing and delivering drama and scripted comedy across RTÉ’s platforms with a particular focus on growing youth audiences and the development of new Irish writing, performing and production talent. He will take up the new role in August

RTÉ Director of Content, Jim Jennings said, “As a public service broadcaster, creating and delivering original Irish drama and comedy in partnership with the independent production sector is an important part of RTÉ’s remit. Shane brings a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of production along with extensive international experience which will enable RTÉ to build on its success in drama and comedy and to develop and nurture Irish creative talent”.

Murphy added, “While I’m genuinely sad to be leaving the uniquely creative and dynamic Acorn Media, I could not turn down the opportunity to work across scripted shows in my native public service broadcaster. I’m very much looking forward to taking on this exciting new role and working with teams across RTÉ and with the Irish independent sector to further develop RTÉ Drama and Comedy.”