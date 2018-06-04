The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has appointed Brendan Connell Jr., most recently deputy Chief Operating Officer at the Guggenheim in New York, as its new COO. The hire comes after Rich Cherry resigned from the post at the under-construction movie museum in January after barely a year on the job. He exited in Feburary.

In Connell’s new role June 20, his duties will include oversight and management of operations, administration and finance, among other areas. He will be a core member of the museum’s leadership team overseeing the construction and a key strategist in setting up operating procedures and processes for the museum.

In December, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ museum finalized its board of trustees, with that group to be led by NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer and becoming the governing body of the museum.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is scheduled to open in 2019.

“The Academy Museum is thrilled to welcome Brendan Connell to the team at this exciting moment as we approach the 2019 opening,” said museum director Kerry Brougher. “As a seasoned museum executive, Brendan will be an invaluable asset to the institution, rounding out our leadership team with his tremendous expertise in all areas of museum operations, from high-level strategic planning to real time, on-the-ground tactics.”

In his 18 years at the Guggenheim, Connell was the senior executive responsible for day-to-day operations. He launched several initiatives to reimagine the visitor experience, oversaw the redesign of its security systems and safety protocols, and served on the team overseeing the restoration of the famed museum ahead of its 50th anniversary in the building. He also led the human resources team.

Prior to the Guggenheim, Connell was legal director at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts.