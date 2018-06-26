Respected Egyptian TV commentator Abdel Rahim Mohamed died of a heart attack after Egypt lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their World Cup match Monday.

Mohamed, a well-known broadcaster in Egypt who was scheduled to give an analysis after the game, was said to feel emotional during the tense match.

Mohamed felt affected by “the poor performance of the national team” during and after the World Cup match, according to Egypt Today. Reports also say he was exhausted and affected by Egypt’s loss. Before he could give his postgame analysis, Mohamed suffered cardiac arrest and immediately was taken to the hospital, where doctors tried to revive him before he was pronounced dead.

In addition to being a premier broadcast analyst and commentator, Mohamed was the coach of the Egyptian club Zamalek. He was also a contributor to the Nile Sports Channel.