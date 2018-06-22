ABC has pulled next week’s Episode #2 of The Proposal after one of the male contestants was accused by a Milwaukee woman of facilitating a sexual assault against her last November.
“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’ said a joint statement from ABC and Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of ‘The Proposal’ are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”
In a Facebook post yesterday (see it below), Erica Denae Meshke said that one of the show’s contestants – she later added a screenshot of contestant Michael J. Friday – helped to set up a situation in which, after meeting on Tinder, she was invited by Friday to the entertainment room of an apartment complex. When she arrived, Friday was with two older men. She says Friday left, telling her he’d be back, and after consuming a drink she now believes was spiked, one of the older men sexually assaulted her in a nearby apartment.
“The things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable,” Meshke writes. Meshke says the sexual assault occurred in November 2017.
Deadline was not able to independently verify Meshke’s allegations. Friday has not commented.
Here is Meshke’s Facebook post as of Friday:
Edit: I’m removing the original photo link this was attached to for sharing purposes. The original photo link is in the comments. Feel free to spread the word. ABC Television Network
One of the men pictured here was directly responsible for my date rape.
After keeping this buried for nearly eight months, and seeing this man continue to succeed and not be held accountable for his actions, I’ve had enough. I’ve lost sleep, relationships, self esteem, trust, and countless other things because of that night. And I’m done keeping it quiet.
Imagine going through the most traumatic event in your life. Now imaging that after every effort to never think of it again, you’re in bed after a long day, mindlessly scrolling through Facebook articles, and you see the man at fault’s face pop up on your timeline. Now imagine discovering his face will be plastered ALL OVER TELEVISION.
This post may be a direct result of that initial shock, sleep deprivation, depression, or a combination of all three – but after seeing his face again, I’ve finally had it.
I’ve seen too many women taken advantage of, especially in the Milwaukee scene.
I’m telling my story for me, and I’m telling my story for them. The most effective way of stopping these predators is by talking about it.
–
In early November, this person found me on tinder and asked to meet me. I said it had to be in a public place. He invited me to a get together in the lobby/entertainment room of an apartment complex, Diamond Tower.
When I arrived, it was just him and two other 50ish year-old men whom he referred to as his “friends”. They poured me a drink, and then I was left alone with the two older men. The original guy never came back, despite me calling and texting. I was told by his friends that he would be back soon. So while I waited, I accepted another drink, which I know now was spiked.
I was taken to an apartment upstairs by one of the older men, and the things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable.
I was threatened afterwards, and told that he was very “powerful” and would “find me” if I told anyone what he did.
I only told my closest friends and posted a warning about this man anonymously in a Facebook group. (I won’t be sharing the original post publicly, as it describes in graphic detail what took place. I will, however, post a screenshot in the comments of me identifying this man a few days after the incident.)
I ran into this person once since at a bar and confronted him, after he attempted to buy me a drink. Once I reminded him of who I was, he acknowledged his part in that evening, and tried to argue with me and justify what he did, but was promptly asked to leave the bar by employees/my friends.
This man is the pretty face that is used as a lure to get girls into unsafe situations.
I’ve heard so many similar bait-and-catch horror stories, and it’s sickening. Protect your fellow women, and keep trash like this accountable for their actions.
Be safe. Be aware. Be cautious.