ABC has pulled next week’s Episode #2 of The Proposal after one of the male contestants was accused by a Milwaukee woman of facilitating a sexual assault against her last November.

“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’ said a joint statement from ABC and Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of ‘The Proposal’ are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”

In a Facebook post yesterday (see it below), Erica Denae Meshke said that one of the show’s contestants – she later added a screenshot of contestant Michael J. Friday – helped to set up a situation in which, after meeting on Tinder, she was invited by Friday to the entertainment room of an apartment complex. When she arrived, Friday was with two older men. She says Friday left, telling her he’d be back, and after consuming a drink she now believes was spiked, one of the older men sexually assaulted her in a nearby apartment.

“The things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable,” Meshke writes. Meshke says the sexual assault occurred in November 2017.

Deadline was not able to independently verify Meshke’s allegations. Friday has not commented.

Here is Meshke’s Facebook post as of Friday: