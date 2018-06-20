ABC News has apologized for the botched graphic that appeared at the bottom of the screen during its coverage of President Donald Trump’s announcement he would sign an executive order ending his baby-snatching southern border policy, while sticking with the “zero tolerance” strategy.

As Trump was talking, ABC viewers could read, at bottom of screen, “President Trump: ‘I’ll be signing something’ to address family separation crisis.”

That suddenly changed to read: “Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter”

President Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had not pleaded guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter. But the headline remained on screen for about 6 seconds, before reverting back to the Trump headline.

ABC News quickly issued a statement: “We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.”

“We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake,” ABC News continued.

ABC News statement, via ABCNewsPR Tweets:

